Greek Police warn citizens to delete this e-mail as fake and misleading

1 June 2020
The Hellenic Police (ELAS) has warned citizens to immediately delete an email message circulating on the internet allegedly from the Police.

The Cybercrime Prosecution Directorate identified today (01-06-2020) “a new obviously fake letter – a fraudulent message – as a so-called letter from the Greek Police – circulated via e-mail, from perpetrators who are apparently trying to deceive – mislead the citizens “.

