Germany: Muslim migrants rape 14-year-old, sexually assault 13-year-old, get 3 1/2 years prison

Once they get out, they will become loyal, stable, productive members of German society, no?

No. Because nothing whatsoever will be done while they are in prison to try to ensure that. The Islamic principles that likely contributed to their thinking this was acceptable behavior will not be challenged; to do so would be “Islamophobic.” What are those principles? A survivor of a Muslim rape gang in the UK has previously said that her rapists would quote Quran to her, and believed their actions justified by Islam. Thus it came as no surprise when Muslim migrants in France raped a girl and videoed the rape while praising Allah and invoking the Qur’an. And the victim of an Islamic State jihadi rapist recalled: “He told me that according to Islam he is allowed to rape an unbeliever. He said that by raping me, he is drawing closer to God…He said that raping me is his prayer to God”.

The Qur’an teaches that Infidel women can be lawfully taken for sexual use (cf. its allowance for a man to take “captives of the right hand,” 4:3, 4:24, 23:1-6, 33:50, 70:30). The Qur’an says: “O Prophet, tell your wives and your daughters and the women of the believers to bring down over themselves of their outer garments. That is more suitable that they will be known and not be abused. And ever is Allah Forgiving and Merciful.” (33:59) The implication there is that if women do not cover themselves adequately with their outer garments, they may be abused, and that such abuse would be justified.

But none of this can be spoken in Europe today.

