Weather forecast: Fair

25 May 2020
Fair weather across the country, with some sparse local rains developing in Macedonia and later in the evening in Thrace.

Winds will blow northerly in the southeast at 5-7 Beaufort, and southerly everywhere else at 3-5 Beaufort.

Temperatures will rise towards seasonal highs at 12C – 24C, reaching 23C in northern regions and 25C in the south.

