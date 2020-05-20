LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Fair

20 May 2020
Fair weather throughout the country, with some sparse clouding in central and northern regions.

High concentrations of African dust in the atmosphere will continue into Wednesday.

Winds will blow southerly in both western and eastern parts of the country at 3-4 Beaufort and will also develop at this scale later in the day in the Aegean.

Temperatures high nationwide, between 17C-33C in northern parts and between 23C-37C in central and southern parts of the country.

