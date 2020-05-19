Greece’s top football league to start on June 6

The governing body of Greece’s top football competition, “Super League 1” unanimously decided on Monday to set the resumption of the play-offs and play-outs for the weekend of June 6-7 during a teleconference of the board of directors of the League.

As an announcement released by the League said, the final standings of the Super League Championship 2019-2020 season for 7-14 were ratified by majority.

The body will forward its decision on the start of the play-of and play-outs to the competent state authorities for approval.

The participation of the Super League in the World Leagues Forum was unanimously decided.