Greece’s top football league to start on June 6
The governing body of Greece’s top football competition, “Super League 1” unanimously decided on Monday to set the resumption of the play-offs and play-outs for the weekend of June 6-7 during a teleconference of the board of directors of the League.
As an announcement released by the League said, the final standings of the Super League Championship 2019-2020 season for 7-14 were ratified by majority.
The body will forward its decision on the start of the play-of and play-outs to the competent state authorities for approval.
The participation of the Super League in the World Leagues Forum was unanimously decided.
