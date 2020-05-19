Global media cover re-opening of the Acropolis

From the French News Agency to Al Jazeera, global media outlets covered the reopening of the emblematic archeological site at the Acropolis two months after the Covid-19 lockdown measures.

The opening to visitors of the Acropolis coincided with World Museum Day which also saw more than 200 other archeological sites open their gates to visitors after two months.

The international media made special reference to the opening of the Acropolis, giving it similar overage as the opening of St. Peter’s Basilica as two cultural monuments, the resumption of which symbolises a gradual return to normalcy.

For symbolic reasons, the first visitor to the Acropolis was the President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou, who was escorted by the Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni.

As Mrs. Sakellaropoulou pointed out, “the marbles shone in the sun, as in the verse of George Seferis” with the President of the Republic emphasising that “with care in our unique cultural monuments, with love and recognition in their eternal value – and strict, of course, adherence to health measures – we will all stand together a little higher.”