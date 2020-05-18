Weather forecast: Hot
Mostly fair weather and winds from variable directions are forecast for Monday.
Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. The concentrations of African dust will remain high. Scattered clouds in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 15C to 36C. Mostly fair in the eastern and the western parts with temperatures between 17C and 39C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 19C-36C. Mostly fair in Athens, 20C-38C. Scattered clouds in Thessaloniki, 17C-32C.
