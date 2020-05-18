LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Hot

18 May 2020
11 Views

Mostly fair weather and winds from variable directions are forecast for Monday.

Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. The concentrations of African dust will remain high. Scattered clouds in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 15C to 36C. Mostly fair in the eastern and the western parts with temperatures between 17C and 39C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 19C-36C. Mostly fair in Athens, 20C-38C. Scattered clouds in Thessaloniki, 17C-32C.

You may be interested

Coronavirus Greece: Fifteen new cases & one death in the last 24 hours
GREECE
shares21 views
GREECE
shares21 views

Coronavirus Greece: Fifteen new cases & one death in the last 24 hours

Panos - May 18, 2020

A total of 15 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Greece in the last 24 hours making the…

Shopping malls to reopen in Greece on Monday, 2 weeks earlier than the original date
GREECE
shares51 views
GREECE
shares51 views

Shopping malls to reopen in Greece on Monday, 2 weeks earlier than the original date

makis - May 15, 2020

Shopping malls will reopen to the public this Monday, May 18, two weeks earlier than the initial plan, after the…

JOKER results
GREECE
shares66 views
GREECE
shares66 views

JOKER results

Panos - May 14, 2020

The winning numbers from the JOKER draw are as follows:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Coronavirus Greece: Fifteen new cases & one death in the last 24 hours
GREECE
shares21 views
GREECE
shares21 views

Coronavirus Greece: Fifteen new cases & one death in the last 24 hours

Panos - May 18, 2020

A total of 15 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Greece in the last 24 hours making the total number of cases in Greece 2.834.…

Shopping malls to reopen in Greece on Monday, 2 weeks earlier than the original date
GREECE
shares51 views
GREECE
shares51 views

Shopping malls to reopen in Greece on Monday, 2 weeks earlier than the original date

makis - May 15, 2020

Shopping malls will reopen to the public this Monday, May 18, two weeks earlier than the initial plan, after the government received the green light by the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Coronavirus Greece: Fifteen new cases & one death in the last 24 hours
GREECE
shares21 views
GREECE
shares21 views

Coronavirus Greece: Fifteen new cases & one death in the last 24 hours

Panos - May 18, 2020

A total of 15 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Greece in the last 24 hours making the total number of cases in Greece 2.834.…

Shopping malls to reopen in Greece on Monday, 2 weeks earlier than the original date
GREECE
shares51 views
GREECE
shares51 views

Shopping malls to reopen in Greece on Monday, 2 weeks earlier than the original date

makis - May 15, 2020

Shopping malls will reopen to the public this Monday, May 18, two weeks earlier than the initial plan, after the government received the green light by the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments