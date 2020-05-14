Weather forecast: Fair
Mostly fair weather and southerly winds are forecast for Thursday.
Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. The weather conditions favour the transfer of dust from Africa. Mostly fair weather and temperatures ranging from 12C and 30C. Scattered clouds in the western parts with temperatures between 12C and 29C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts with temperatures between 12C and 33C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 11C-30C. Mostly fair in Athens, 13C-30C; the same for Thessaloniki, 12C-29C.
You may be interested
These are the rules for organised beaches to open on Saturdaymakis - May 13, 2020
Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias, released a list of detailed instructions on the rules applying from Saturday for…
Athens downtown urban renewal plan receives green lightPanos - May 13, 2020
The Athens municipality held a teleconference on Monday and gave the green light the implementation of an Athens downtown urban…
Religious places of worship open to faithful under specific rulesPanos - May 13, 2020
The Joint Ministerial Decision (JMD) of the Ministers of Education and Religions Affairs and Health, which is expected to be…
Leave a Comment