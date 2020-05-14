FBI accidentally reveals Saudi diplomat linked to 9/11
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has accidentally disclosed the name of a Saudi diplomat suspected of aiding two Al-Qaeda hijackers in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the US, Yahoo News reported Tuesday.
The mistake was made in a declaration by an FBI official in response to a lawsuit by families of 9/11 victims who say the Saudi government was involved in the attacks.
The filing by Jill Sanborn, the assistant director of the FBI’s counter-terrorism division, was released in April but unsealed late last week, according to Yahoo News.
Mussaed Ahmed al-Jarrah was mistakenly named in the declaration. Al-Jarrah was a mid-level Saudi Foreign Ministry official who was assigned to the Saudi embassy in Washington, D.C. in 1999 and 2000.
He was in charge of supervising the activities of Ministry of Islamic Affairs employees at Saudi-funded mosques and Islamic centers in the US, according to the report.
Source: aa.com.tr
