LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus Greece – Three new deaths

14 May 2020
1 Views

Another 16 cases of the SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in Greece, according to a written statement released on Wednesday by professor of Infectious Diseases Sotiris Tsiodras. The total number of cases is 2,760, of which 55.4% are men. There are three more recorded fatalities raising the death toll to 155. 41 were women (26.5%) and the rest were men.

Of these, 610 (22.1%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,402 (50.8%) are related to an already known case.

28 patients are being treated intubated. Their median age is 71 years. Ten (35.7%) are women and the rest are men. 96.4% have an underlying disease or are over 70 years old.

88 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

You may be interested

Weather forecast: Fair
GREECE
shares4 views
GREECE
shares4 views

Weather forecast: Fair

Panos - May 14, 2020

Mostly fair weather and southerly winds are forecast for Thursday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. The…

These are the rules for organised beaches to open on Saturday
GREECE
shares24 views
GREECE
shares24 views

These are the rules for organised beaches to open on Saturday

makis - May 13, 2020

Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias, released a list of detailed instructions on the rules applying from Saturday for…

Athens downtown urban renewal plan receives green light
GREECE
shares38 views
GREECE
shares38 views

Athens downtown urban renewal plan receives green light

Panos - May 13, 2020

The Athens municipality held a teleconference on Monday and gave the green light the implementation of an Athens downtown urban…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Weather forecast: Fair
GREECE
shares4 views
GREECE
shares4 views

Weather forecast: Fair

Panos - May 14, 2020

Mostly fair weather and southerly winds are forecast for Thursday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. The weather conditions favour the transfer of dust…

These are the rules for organised beaches to open on Saturday
GREECE
shares24 views
GREECE
shares24 views

These are the rules for organised beaches to open on Saturday

makis - May 13, 2020

Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias, released a list of detailed instructions on the rules applying from Saturday for organised beaches. From 8 am on Saturday,…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Weather forecast: Fair
GREECE
shares4 views
GREECE
shares4 views

Weather forecast: Fair

Panos - May 14, 2020

Mostly fair weather and southerly winds are forecast for Thursday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. The weather conditions favour the transfer of dust…

These are the rules for organised beaches to open on Saturday
GREECE
shares24 views
GREECE
shares24 views

These are the rules for organised beaches to open on Saturday

makis - May 13, 2020

Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias, released a list of detailed instructions on the rules applying from Saturday for organised beaches. From 8 am on Saturday,…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments