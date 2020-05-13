These are the rules for organised beaches to open on Saturday

Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias, released a list of detailed instructions on the rules applying from Saturday for organised beaches.

From 8 am on Saturday, the organised beaches will operate under the following terms and conditions:

– Organised beaches with ticket entrance are obliged to record the number of attendees.

– In organised beaches with ticket entrance, the maximum number of beachgoers will be 40 people per 1,000 sq.m.

-The minimum distance between the axles of the sun umbrellas is set at 4 metres, while the minimum distance of 1 metre between the perimeter of the umbrellas.

– There can be up to 2 sun-beds per umbrella, with the exception of families with minor children.

-The minimum distance between two sun-beds located on different umbrellas is set at 1.5 meters.

-Health stores (canteens, refreshments, coffee bars) operate exclusively with the disposal of only packaged products (take away).

-Their products are sold only packaged and their preparation in the area is prohibited.

-The sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages is prohibited.

-Delivery is prohibited at these points.

-Tables and seats in the store area are prohibited.

-The minimum distance between customers in line to be served is set at 1.5 metres.

-Employees are strongly recommended to wear masks.

-The staff of the organised beaches is obliged to disinfect the sun-beds – chairs after each customer. They are also obliged to regularly disinfect the sanitary facilities, by posting a relevant program which will be displayed in case of inspection.

A towel must be placed on the sun-bed, a responsibility of the customer.

Team sports with physical contact are prohibited.

It should be reminded that in order to protect public health, it is necessary to observe the necessary distances on the beaches, to avoid gatherings and to observe all the rules of hygiene.