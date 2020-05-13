LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Religious places of worship open to faithful under specific rules

13 May 2020
2 Views

The Joint Ministerial Decision (JMD) of the Ministers of Education and Religions Affairs and Health, which is expected to be announced today, will allow the holding of religious services or religious ceremonies (including weddings and baptisms) with the participation of believers in all places of worship of all religious communities.

The maximum number of people to be allowed in the places of worship will be determined by the ratio of one person per 10 sq.m. (eg in a place of worship of 300 sq.m. the maximum allowed number of people is 30) and they must maintain a distance of 1.5 meters between them.

For the places of worship that are over 500 sq.m. the maximum number is 50 people. The public health protection measures to be observed are detailed in the JMD (eg recommendation for the use of a mask, mandatory use of antiseptic for hand hygiene, frequent cleaning of surfaces, etc.).

Additional public health recommendations and measures have been incorporated to meet specific needs and characteristics of individual religious communities (eg how to enter places of worship that are not allowed to be entered by shoes, etc.).

It is also clarified that in the case of services or religious ceremonies in open spaces, the general rules on public outdoor gatherings apply. The validity of the JMD is from May 17 to June 5.

You may be interested

Merkel intervenes in damaging row between Germany and Brussels
FINANCE
shares5 views
FINANCE
shares5 views

Merkel intervenes in damaging row between Germany and Brussels

Panos - May 13, 2020

Angela Merkel has stepped in to try to find a way out of a damaging clash between Germany and Brussels…

Movie script about Greek village life wins awards for British author
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Movie script about Greek village life wins awards for British author

Panos - May 13, 2020

A novel depicting life in a Greek coastal village, entitled “Girl Gone Greek,” has been retooled into an award-winning script,…

Turkey to inject $3 billion into economy in last ditch attempt to salvage failing economy
FINANCE
shares10 views
FINANCE
shares10 views

Turkey to inject $3 billion into economy in last ditch attempt to salvage failing economy

Panos - May 13, 2020

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is doubling down on his highly precarious monetary policies in an effort to buttress the…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Merkel intervenes in damaging row between Germany and Brussels
FINANCE
shares5 views
FINANCE
shares5 views

Merkel intervenes in damaging row between Germany and Brussels

Panos - May 13, 2020

Angela Merkel has stepped in to try to find a way out of a damaging clash between Germany and Brussels after the EU threatened to bring infringement…

Movie script about Greek village life wins awards for British author
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Movie script about Greek village life wins awards for British author

Panos - May 13, 2020

A novel depicting life in a Greek coastal village, entitled “Girl Gone Greek,” has been retooled into an award-winning script, recognized as Winner for Best Script 2018…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Merkel intervenes in damaging row between Germany and Brussels
FINANCE
shares5 views
FINANCE
shares5 views

Merkel intervenes in damaging row between Germany and Brussels

Panos - May 13, 2020

Angela Merkel has stepped in to try to find a way out of a damaging clash between Germany and Brussels after the EU threatened to bring infringement…

Movie script about Greek village life wins awards for British author
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Movie script about Greek village life wins awards for British author

Panos - May 13, 2020

A novel depicting life in a Greek coastal village, entitled “Girl Gone Greek,” has been retooled into an award-winning script, recognized as Winner for Best Script 2018…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments