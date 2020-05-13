Merkel intervenes in damaging row between Germany and Brussels

Angela Merkel has stepped in to try to find a way out of a damaging clash between Germany and Brussels after the EU threatened to bring infringement proceedings over a ruling by the country’s constitutional court.

The German chancellor stressed that the dispute was solvable, after the European commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, issued an unusual statement on Sunday warning of possible legal action against Berlin.

Von der Leyen, a former German defence minister, made her announcement after Germany’s federal constitutional court set aside a 2018 European court of justice (ECJ) ruling and questioned the legality of a European monetary policy designed to maintain stability in the eurozone.

Unless it is proved proportionate, the judges said the Deutsche Bundesbank, the country’s central bank, must stop cooperating with a European Central Bank (ECB) scheme that has been bulk-buying government bonds within three months.

The constitutional court’s ruling amounted to the first time a national court has declared an ECJ judgment invalid, posing a direct threat to the uniform application of EU law.

