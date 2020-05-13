Coronavirus Greece: 1 death, 18 new cases confirmed

An 88-year-old woman who was treated for coronavirus at NIMITS hospital in Athens died on Tuesday raising the total number of fatalities to 153. The elderly woman, who died, suffered from underlying diseases.

Professor of Infectious Diseases, Sotiris Tsiodras announced today 18 new coronavirus cases in Greece, with 7 of them concerning a single family.

The total number of cases in Greece is 2,744, of which 56% are men. Of these, 608 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,308 are related to an already known case. 32 of patients are being treated intubated. Their average age is 67 years with 11 being women and the rest men. 97% have an underlying disease or are over 70 years old.

88 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

There was one recorded fatality on Tuesday brining to the death toll to 152. 40 were women (26.3%) and the rest were men. The median age of the fatalities was 75 years with 93.4% suffering from some underlying disease and / or were over 70.