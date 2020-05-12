Greek Parliamentary committee overwhelmingly ratifies EastMed gas pipeline
The Standing Committee on Production and Trade overwhelmingly ratified the intergovernmental agreement Greece-Cyprus-Israel-Italy for the construction of the EastMed gas pipeline with support from ND, SYRIZA and KINAL.
The Greek communist party (KKE) and DiEM25 voted against, while the Hellenic Solution said it would present its position in the plenary debate next Thursday.
Mr.Hatzidakis spoke of “one of the most important international energy agreements, which will change the landscape in relation to gas pipelines, not only for Greece but also for Europe.”
The Minister of Environment expressed confidence that “without a doubt it will strengthen Greece’s military relationship with Cyprus and Israel”, and stressed that “we have not made an agreement that is directed against anyone, but it is a cooperation between the three countries” and an indirect response to Turkish provocation.”
