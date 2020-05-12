LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Athens downtown urban renewal plan receives green light (photos)

12 May 2020
1 Views

The Athens municipality held a teleconference on Monday and gave the green light the implementation of an Athens downtown urban renewal plan.

The plan provides for a 6.8 km-long pedestrianized walk that also includes the Athens historical center.

National Technical University of Athens (NTUA) professor George Yannis said during the presentation of the plan to the municipal councilors that 50,000 sq.m. of free public space will be made accessible to citizens and visitors upon completion of the project, as well as a new bike lane on Panepistimiou Street, the historic areas of Plaka and the Commercial Triangle, but also Herodou Attikou, Mitropoleos, Ermou and Athinas streets, which will be converted into car-free areas.

This is “a visionary project, which will re-introduce us to the city of Athens,” the mayor of Athens, Kostas Bakoyannis, stressed.

You may be interested

Heat wave with temperatures up to 35C expected in Greece this week
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Heat wave with temperatures up to 35C expected in Greece this week

Panos - May 12, 2020

The arrival of warm air masses from Africa is expected to send temperatures soaring in Greece and southern Europe from…

Greece refutes Der Spiegel’s “fake news” report repeating Turkish propaganda
GREECE
shares44 views
GREECE
shares44 views

Greece refutes Der Spiegel’s “fake news” report repeating Turkish propaganda

makis - May 11, 2020

The Greek government through its spokesman Stelios Petsas, fiercely rejected on Friday evening a recent report of the German magazine…

Ancient river systems on Mars seen in unparalleled detail
WORLD
shares35 views
WORLD
shares35 views

Ancient river systems on Mars seen in unparalleled detail

Panos - May 11, 2020

Researchers have spent decades looking for evidence of ancient water on Mars. As technology has progressed, more evidence has come…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Heat wave with temperatures up to 35C expected in Greece this week
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Heat wave with temperatures up to 35C expected in Greece this week

Panos - May 12, 2020

The arrival of warm air masses from Africa is expected to send temperatures soaring in Greece and southern Europe from the start of next week, pushing the…

Greece refutes Der Spiegel’s “fake news” report repeating Turkish propaganda
GREECE
shares44 views
GREECE
shares44 views

Greece refutes Der Spiegel’s “fake news” report repeating Turkish propaganda

makis - May 11, 2020

The Greek government through its spokesman Stelios Petsas, fiercely rejected on Friday evening a recent report of the German magazine “Der Spiegel” according to which an illegal…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Heat wave with temperatures up to 35C expected in Greece this week
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Heat wave with temperatures up to 35C expected in Greece this week

Panos - May 12, 2020

The arrival of warm air masses from Africa is expected to send temperatures soaring in Greece and southern Europe from the start of next week, pushing the…

Greece refutes Der Spiegel’s “fake news” report repeating Turkish propaganda
GREECE
shares44 views
GREECE
shares44 views

Greece refutes Der Spiegel’s “fake news” report repeating Turkish propaganda

makis - May 11, 2020

The Greek government through its spokesman Stelios Petsas, fiercely rejected on Friday evening a recent report of the German magazine “Der Spiegel” according to which an illegal…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments