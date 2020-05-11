Weather forecast: Mostly fair
Mostly fair weather and winds from variable directions are forecast for Monday.
Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 06C to 27C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts with temperatures between 06C and 27C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 12C-24C. Mostly fair in Athens, 10C-26C. Scattered clouds in Thessaloniki, 10C-25C.
