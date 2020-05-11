The documents required to travel to Greek islands from Monday, May 11
The Greek Ministry of Shipping announced on Sunday the people permitted to travel by ship and ferry to the islands from tomorrow, Monday, May 11.
In the statement, which also included the necessary supporting documents those travelling are required to carry, the ministry made it clear said that travel permits concerned only the owners and the employees of companies for which their reopening has been announced from May 11.
As the announcement said, those allowed to travel must carry a signed document if they are self-employed, or have a statement signed by their employee.
The above statements / certificates must include:
a) The details of the self-employed / employee (name, address, telephone number, AMKA).
b) The protocol number of the most recent form in which the employee has been included and submitted to the “ERGANI” Information System (such as E3 recruitment, E4 supplementary timetable, E8 overtime, E9 fixed-term recruitment).
c) The type of business with the corresponding KAD.
d) The TIN of the company.
e) The place – work island.
Passengers are obliged to have these certificates for the issuance of the ferry tickets and to board the ship. They are also obliged to have them with them at all times in order to show them at each inspection.
You may be interested
Weather forecast: Mostly fairPanos - May 11, 2020
Mostly fair weather and winds from variable directions are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort…
European Border Agency FRONTEX warns of new wave of illegal immigrants at Greek bordermakis - May 08, 2020
The European border agency, Frontex, has warned that a fresh wave of migrants seeking to cross the Turkish border into…
Greece to lease Heron drones from Israel for maritime surveillancemakis - May 07, 2020
Israel’s Defense Ministry has signed an agreement with the Hellenic Ministry of National Defense to lease several Israel Aerospace Industries…
Leave a Comment