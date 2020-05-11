LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Heatwave expected to hit Greece next week

11 May 2020
The arrival of warm air masses from Africa is expected to send temperatures soaring in Greece and southern Europe from the start of next week, pushing the mercury to very high levels for the time of year. At the same time, cold air masses will send temperatures plunging in the northern part of the continent, creating yet another North-South divide but this time on the weather front.

According to forecasts from the National Observatory of Athens (NOA) weather service meteo.gr on Sunday, temperatures could reach or even exceed an unseasonal 35C in central and southern parts of Greece next week. It also forecasts strong southerly winds in the Aegean and increased quantities of dust in the atmosphere.

