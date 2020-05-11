Heatwave expected to hit Greece next week
The arrival of warm air masses from Africa is expected to send temperatures soaring in Greece and southern Europe from the start of next week, pushing the mercury to very high levels for the time of year. At the same time, cold air masses will send temperatures plunging in the northern part of the continent, creating yet another North-South divide but this time on the weather front.
According to forecasts from the National Observatory of Athens (NOA) weather service meteo.gr on Sunday, temperatures could reach or even exceed an unseasonal 35C in central and southern parts of Greece next week. It also forecasts strong southerly winds in the Aegean and increased quantities of dust in the atmosphere.
You may be interested
Zero Covid-19 deaths in GreecePanos - May 11, 2020
Only six new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Greece as the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday. The total…
The documents required to travel to Greek islands from Monday, May 11Panos - May 11, 2020
The Greek Ministry of Shipping announced on Sunday the people permitted to travel by ship and ferry to the islands…
Weather forecast: Mostly fairPanos - May 11, 2020
Mostly fair weather and winds from variable directions are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort…
Leave a Comment