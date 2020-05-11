LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greece refutes Der Spiegel’s “fake news” report repeating Turkish propaganda

11 May 2020
The Greek government through its spokesman Stelios Petsas, fiercely rejected on Friday evening a recent report of the German magazine “Der Spiegel” according to which an illegal immigrant had been shot dead by Greek soldiers while attempting to cross the borders to Greece at the Evros river in the recent organized Turkish attempt to destabilize Greece and Europe two months ago.

Mr. Petsas questioned why this piece of news resurfaced again two months later and stated that Turkey manufactures and distributes fake news against Greece.

As there are no facts nor evidence that Greece’s actions during that time led to any loss of life at the border, Petsas recalled his March 4th statement in which he had again called out Turkey’s claims as “fake news”.

