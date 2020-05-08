European Border Agency FRONTEX warns of new wave of illegal immigrants at Greek border

The European border agency, Frontex, has warned that a fresh wave of migrants seeking to cross the Turkish border into the European Union via Greece is expected once Ankara lifts its coronavirus restrictions.

The warning is included in an internal report, which was leaked to German newspaper Die Welt on Friday.

According to the Frontex document, the easing of restrictions in the provinces of Canakkale, Istanbul and Izmir is expected to trigger large movements of migrants toward the Evros border, Die Welt said.

The move could trigger a repeat of the migrant standoff which took place in late February and early March, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan encouraged migrants to travel to the EU, busing some of them right to the border area itself.

Die Welt quoted the Frontex report as saying that an additional 262 police officers from around Greece have been sent to the Evros region to beef up security at the border.