Coronavirus Greece: Six new cases, two dead, 35 people in ICUs

5 May 2020
Professor Sotiris Tsiodras announced six new cases of the new coronavirus in Greece, with the total number now amounting to 2.632 with 55,4% of them being men.

A total of 35 people are being treated in the ICU, 36% of whom are women, while 81 have been discharged.

At the same time, we have two more dead in the last 24 hours and a total of 146. The average age of the people who lost their lives in our country is 75.

In total, 80.951 clinical samples have been tested.

