Weather forecast: Clouds, rain

Clouds, rain and northwesterly winds are forecast for Monday.

Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Rainstorms in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 07C to 22C. Clouds with rain in the afternoon in the western and eastern parts and temperatures between 10C and 27C. Partly cloudy over the Aegean islands and Crete, heavy rainfall in the northern Aegean islands, 14C-25C. Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon in Athens, 14C-26C. Partly cloudy in Thessaloniki, 09C-21C.