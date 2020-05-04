LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain

4 May 2020
1 Views

Clouds, rain and northwesterly winds are forecast for Monday.

Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Rainstorms in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 07C to 22C. Clouds with rain in the afternoon in the western and eastern parts and temperatures between 10C and 27C. Partly cloudy over the Aegean islands and Crete, heavy rainfall in the northern Aegean islands, 14C-25C. Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon in Athens, 14C-26C. Partly cloudy in Thessaloniki, 09C-21C.

You may be interested

Shots fired in Greek-Turkish borderline: Double incident in Evros with dozens of bullets fired by the Turks
GREECE
shares59 views
GREECE
shares59 views

Shots fired in Greek-Turkish borderline: Double incident in Evros with dozens of bullets fired by the Turks

makis - May 01, 2020

An very serious incident took place at around 22:00 on the night of Thursday, April 30, in Evros, when Greek…

Greek chef among experts commenting on safe dining post-pandemic
GREECE
shares61 views
GREECE
shares61 views

Greek chef among experts commenting on safe dining post-pandemic

Panos - May 01, 2020

As many are hoping to reopen businesses soon in many states, the New York Times reported on what “post-pandemic” dining…

Frequency in public transport routes to be increased
GREECE
shares47 views
GREECE
shares47 views

Frequency in public transport routes to be increased

Panos - May 01, 2020

Protection masks will be used in order to enter public transport, revealed yesterday in the daily press conference by Professor…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Shots fired in Greek-Turkish borderline: Double incident in Evros with dozens of bullets fired by the Turks
GREECE
shares59 views
GREECE
shares59 views

Shots fired in Greek-Turkish borderline: Double incident in Evros with dozens of bullets fired by the Turks

makis - May 01, 2020

An very serious incident took place at around 22:00 on the night of Thursday, April 30, in Evros, when Greek police officers and soldiers heard shootings coming…

Greek chef among experts commenting on safe dining post-pandemic
GREECE
shares61 views
GREECE
shares61 views

Greek chef among experts commenting on safe dining post-pandemic

Panos - May 01, 2020

As many are hoping to reopen businesses soon in many states, the New York Times reported on what “post-pandemic” dining out will be like at restaurants. Among…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Shots fired in Greek-Turkish borderline: Double incident in Evros with dozens of bullets fired by the Turks
GREECE
shares59 views
GREECE
shares59 views

Shots fired in Greek-Turkish borderline: Double incident in Evros with dozens of bullets fired by the Turks

makis - May 01, 2020

An very serious incident took place at around 22:00 on the night of Thursday, April 30, in Evros, when Greek police officers and soldiers heard shootings coming…

Greek chef among experts commenting on safe dining post-pandemic
GREECE
shares61 views
GREECE
shares61 views

Greek chef among experts commenting on safe dining post-pandemic

Panos - May 01, 2020

As many are hoping to reopen businesses soon in many states, the New York Times reported on what “post-pandemic” dining out will be like at restaurants. Among…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments