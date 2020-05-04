PM Mitsotakis to brief President Sakellaropoulou
7 Views
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will brief President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou on developments regarding the efforts made to deal with the coronavirus as well as the economic impact of the pandemic on Monday
The Greek PM is scheduled to arrive at the Presidential Mansion at 12.00.
You may be interested
GREECE
shares1 views
GREECE
shares1 views
Up to 90% cancellations for yacht charters in GreecePanos - May 04, 2020
The professionals in the commercial charter yachting sector in Greece are seeking ways to mitigate the catastrophic effects of the…
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views
Return to normalcy in Greece with strict inspections – When to wear masksPanos - May 04, 2020
After 42 days of a nationwide quarantine due to the coronavirus, Greeks will gradually return to normalcy effective Monday, May…
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views
Weather forecast: Clouds, rainPanos - May 04, 2020
Clouds, rain and northwesterly winds are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Rainstorms in…
Leave a Comment