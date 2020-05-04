LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

PM Mitsotakis to brief President Sakellaropoulou

4 May 2020
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will brief President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou on developments regarding the efforts made to deal with the coronavirus as well as the economic impact of the pandemic on Monday

The Greek PM is scheduled to arrive at the Presidential Mansion at 12.00.

