Mitsotakis on CNN: For Greece, the legacy of the crisis is the feeling of collective success (video)

4 May 2020
The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke to Nic Robertson on CNN in the context of a report on the successful treatment of the pandemic of coronavirus by Greece and the Greeks.

“It will be a very different summer. But we hope the worst is behind us. Again, what I hold as the legacy of this crisis is the sense of collective success. And I dare say the word pride. Greeks have not felt proud for a long time”, Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasizes during his interview.

Referring to the prospects of the tourist season, the Prime Minister noted: “In the best case scenario, Greece will be open for tourism activity from July 1 and we are working in this direction. So we are preparing for that.

But of course it involves airlines, as most people fly into Greece. And it’s also about very strict but also enforceable protocols”.

Talking to Nic Robertson in Athens, program presenter Julia Chatterley noted that “the government’s swift measures saved lives”, adding “the message is also that Greece will be ready for the summer holiday season”.

Recent Comments