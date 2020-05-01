LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

FinMin Staikouras details second phase of measures to help in Covid-19 fallout

1 May 2020
Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras announced a new, targeted package of measures for the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic in Greece on Wednesday evening, ahead of the country’s initial rollback on Monday of lockdown measures.

The measures include details on an earlier government announcement for the protection of the main home of families, by extending a safety net from foreclosure by another three months to the end of July, and providing subsidies to responsible borrowers in order to meet their obligations.

This is the second phase of the government’s measures to face the economic and health crisis.

The efforts focus on supporting businesses and families who were either in debt before the pandemic or accrued more NPLs after it, and paying out living bonuses to a wide array of professionals and families.

Staikouras said that the entire cost of measures implemented already or going into effect shortly amounts to nearly 12.5 billion euros, and their added value to 17.5 billion euros.

Recent Comments