Coronavirus Greece: 2.591 cases in total, one new death in last 24 hours

The Health Ministry’s coronavirus spokesman and infectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras on Thursday evening announced 15 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Greece in the last 24 hours, and one new death.

The Covid-19 infections total in Greece stands at 2,591. Of these, 591 were infected abroad, and 1,286 from cases traced in Greece.

Fatalities stand at 140 since the start of the outbreak; 37 of them were women. Of the 140, a 92 pct had underlying health issues and/or their average age was 70 years or more. The average age of all the deceased was 74 years of age.

Some 38 patients are being treated in Intensive Care Units and 10 of these are women. An 87 pct of ICU patients have underlying health issues and/or are over 70 years of age.

A total of 74 people have so far been discharged from ICUs and 428 from hospitals, while another 946 with symptoms have recovered at home.

Some 75,170 Covid-19 diagnostic tests have been carried out in Greece since the start of the outbreak.