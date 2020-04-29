NATO helicopter gone missing near Kefalonia island in Greece

A NATO helicopter has reportedly gone missing near the Greek island of Kefalonia in the Ionian Sea a little after 9 ant night.

The helicopter’s radar signal was lost about 85km from Kefalonia and in the Rome FIR area.

The helicopter belongs to the force of the Canadian frigate Fredericton, from which it had taken off and was patrolling. The frigate belongs to NATO’s permanent naval force SNMG2.

According to the report, six people were on board the aircraft..

Debris have been found by Italian and NATO ships searching the site.

So far, no assistance has been requested from the Greek authorities, who, however, are on alert to offer all possible assistance.