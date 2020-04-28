LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

28 April 2020
Mostly fair weather and winds from variable directions are forecast for Tuesday.

Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Partly cloudy in the northern parts with temperatures ranging from 07C to 26C. Mostly fair in the western and eastern parts with temperatures between 09C and 25C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 11C-22C. Mostly fair in Athens, 11C-25C; the same for Thessaloniki, 09C-24C.

