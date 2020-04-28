Four majestic beaches on mainland Greece

The beaches in Greek islands are regularly featured in many world top lists for the unique beauty. No surprise there. But the mainland also has some exquisite beaches you would be convinced were on some of the hundreds of Greek islands. Crystal clear waters and golden beaches compose a landscape the average visitor can enjoy without even having to take a boat. Here are four of the most beautiful mainland beaches in Greece, picked by travel site exploringgreece.tv.

Mylopotamos – Pelion

It is one of the most famous and certainly the most photographed beach of Pelion. With its spectacular blue-green waters, fine pebbles and imposing rocks that separate it into two beaches, connected via a small “gate”, it is truly majestic. It is one more reason to put Pelion on your bucket list not just for winter holidays, which it is mainly known for. It can easily be compered to some of the islands.

Amolofoi (Sand dunes) – Kavala

Located in the north of the county in Kavala, the beach called Amolofoi, which means sand dunes is truly of rare beauty. Once you pass over the sand dunes you are presented with the golden sandy beach that bathed in the blue-green waters of the Aegean. It is a landscape you do not find anywhere else. A natural barrier splits the beach into three smaller parts, ensuring privacy at the edges, as well as fun at a beach party for lovers of that genre in the “second dunes”. Stretching 3 km it combines fine sand with crystal clear waters. These are, after all, what give the area its unique exotic character. Ammolofoi is an ideal beach for families with children as the waters are shallow and ideal for beach games.

Foneas – Messinian Mani

The beach of Foneas is the most favourite of the lesser known beaches of West Mani in the Peloponnese, as it is well “hidden” at the end of a path, among the trees. Possibly with the most exotic turquoise waters in the whole of the Peloponnese, the beach is connected by large white pebbles that reflect sunlight creating a dreamy setting. A large rock is characteristic of Foneas beach, dividing in two parts offering natural shade.

Potistika – Pelion

Pelion has a second beach on the list. Amazing Potistika can be found in southeastern Pelion, on the Aegean side. The blue waters of the Aegean glitter during the golden hours at dawn and rise. Truly a special experience for the visitor. Unreal giant rocks, which seem to spring from the sea, ideal for diving from above in its deep blue waters. Soft, golden sand that stretches for one kilometre. No wonder this is one of the most popular beaches in Pelion.