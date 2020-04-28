Education Min Kerameus to present details on re-opening of schools on Wednesday
Education Minister Niki Kerameus will take part in the health ministry’s press briefing, with the ministry’s spokesperson for the pandemic Professor Sotiris Tsiodras and Deputy Civil Protection and Crisis Management Minister Nikos Hardalias, on Wednesday at 18:00.
Kerameus will present the special measures for the gradual re-opening of schools, ministry sources said.
