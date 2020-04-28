Curfew violations reach 1,611 on Monday

The Greek police on Tuesday said they had written out 56 fines for unauthorised movement outside the region of residence the previous day.

The violations of the ban on travel were recorded in the regions of Attica (43), Central Macedonia (4), in Thessaloniki (4), in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace (1), in Western Macedonia (1), in Epirus (1), in Thessaly (1) and one in Central Greece.

It is noted that fines of 300 euros were imposed for these violations, while police removed the number plates of 29 vehicles for 60 days. Since the start of this measure, a total of 1,301 violations of this type have been confirmed and an equal number of 300-euro fines imposed, while in 845 cases the vehicle number plates have been removed for 60 days.

At the same time, 1,611 fines of 150 euro were imposed throughout Greece on Monday for unnecessary movement outside the home. Specifically, there were 765 in Attica, 179 in Thessaloniki, 117 on Crete, 89 on the Ionian islands, 88 in Central Macedonia, 86 in Western Greece, 75 in Thessaly, 54 in the Peloponnese, 44 in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, 42 in Central Greece, 29 in the South Aegean, 20 in the North Aegean, 17 in Epirus and six in Western Macedonia.

Since the beginning of the measure, on Monday, March 23, a total of 56,028 violations have been confirmed throughout Greece and an equal number of fines have been imposed.

Also, 10 violations were confirmed for flouting the ban on the operation of stores and nine persons were arrested. Since the beginning of the measure, on Thursday, March 12, 533 violations have been confirmed across the country and 509 people have been arrested.

Greek police stressed that inspections continue with undiminished intensity, in order to protect public health.