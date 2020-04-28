Coronavirus death toll at 138, after man, 84, dies

The number of deaths from the Covid-19 virus in Greece reached 138, after an 84-year-old male patient died at NIMTS Hospital.

The average age of Covid-19 fatalities is 74 years, with 90.4% suffering from some underlying disease and / or age 70 and older.

The total number of cases in the country is 2534. A total of 43 patients are intubated. Their median age is 67 years. Of these, 11 are women and the rest are men.

Meanwhile, 65 patients have been discharged from the ICU. So far, a total of 66,094 clinical samples have been tested.