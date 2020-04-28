Coronavirus death toll at 138, after man, 84, dies
The number of deaths from the Covid-19 virus in Greece reached 138, after an 84-year-old male patient died at NIMTS Hospital.
The average age of Covid-19 fatalities is 74 years, with 90.4% suffering from some underlying disease and / or age 70 and older.
The total number of cases in the country is 2534. A total of 43 patients are intubated. Their median age is 67 years. Of these, 11 are women and the rest are men.
Meanwhile, 65 patients have been discharged from the ICU. So far, a total of 66,094 clinical samples have been tested.
You may be interested
Curfew violations reach 1,611 on MondayPanos - Apr 28, 2020
The Greek police on Tuesday said they had written out 56 fines for unauthorised movement outside the region of residence…
Education Min Kerameus to present details on re-opening of schools on WednesdayPanos - Apr 28, 2020
Education Minister Niki Kerameus will take part in the health ministry's press briefing, with the ministry's spokesperson for the pandemic…
Weather forecast: Mostly fairPanos - Apr 28, 2020
Mostly fair weather and winds from variable directions are forecast for Tuesday. Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort…
Leave a Comment