LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

27 April 2020
1 Views

Mostly fair weather and northwesterly winds are forecast for Monday.

Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern parts with temperatures ranging from 03C to 23C. Scattered clouds in the western and the eastern parts with temperatures between 05C and 24C. Mostly fair over the Aegean islands and Crete, 11C-21C. Mostly fair in Athens, 08C-22C; the same for Thessaloniki, 07C-21C.

You may be interested

Top marks for Greek coronavirus management from TIME magazine
GREECE
shares80 views
GREECE
shares80 views

Top marks for Greek coronavirus management from TIME magazine

Panos - Apr 23, 2020

In a length investigative report published on 21 April TIME magazine has lionised Greek authorities for the country’s spectacular success…

Nearly all documents needed by citizens to soon be available online, Theodorikakos says
GREECE
shares52 views
GREECE
shares52 views

Nearly all documents needed by citizens to soon be available online, Theodorikakos says

Panos - Apr 23, 2020

As of next month, almost all documents needed by the citizens will be available electronically, via the internet, limiting bureaucracy…

Greek GDP rose to 184.714 billion euros in 2019, Eurostat report
FINANCE
shares74 views
FINANCE
shares74 views

Greek GDP rose to 184.714 billion euros in 2019, Eurostat report

Panos - Apr 23, 2020

Greece’s general government surplus reached 2.7 billion euros or 1.5 pct of GDP in 2019, based on the ESA 2010…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Top marks for Greek coronavirus management from TIME magazine
GREECE
shares80 views
GREECE
shares80 views

Top marks for Greek coronavirus management from TIME magazine

Panos - Apr 23, 2020

In a length investigative report published on 21 April TIME magazine has lionised Greek authorities for the country’s spectacular success in drastically limiting the spread of coronavirus…

Nearly all documents needed by citizens to soon be available online, Theodorikakos says
GREECE
shares52 views
GREECE
shares52 views

Nearly all documents needed by citizens to soon be available online, Theodorikakos says

Panos - Apr 23, 2020

As of next month, almost all documents needed by the citizens will be available electronically, via the internet, limiting bureaucracy and making things easier for all Greeks,…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Top marks for Greek coronavirus management from TIME magazine
GREECE
shares80 views
GREECE
shares80 views

Top marks for Greek coronavirus management from TIME magazine

Panos - Apr 23, 2020

In a length investigative report published on 21 April TIME magazine has lionised Greek authorities for the country’s spectacular success in drastically limiting the spread of coronavirus…

Nearly all documents needed by citizens to soon be available online, Theodorikakos says
GREECE
shares52 views
GREECE
shares52 views

Nearly all documents needed by citizens to soon be available online, Theodorikakos says

Panos - Apr 23, 2020

As of next month, almost all documents needed by the citizens will be available electronically, via the internet, limiting bureaucracy and making things easier for all Greeks,…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments