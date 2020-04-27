Weather forecast: Mostly fair
Mostly fair weather and northwesterly winds are forecast for Monday.
Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern parts with temperatures ranging from 03C to 23C. Scattered clouds in the western and the eastern parts with temperatures between 05C and 24C. Mostly fair over the Aegean islands and Crete, 11C-21C. Mostly fair in Athens, 08C-22C; the same for Thessaloniki, 07C-21C.
