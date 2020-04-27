PM Mitsotakis to address nation on lifting of Covid-19 measures on Tuesday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsitakis will inform the Greek public in a televised address on Tuesday afternoon about the gradual lifting of the restrictive measures imposed due to the Covid-19 virus.

In his message, the PM is expected to underline that the moving to the phase of lifting the restrictive measures was achieved to the successful completion of the first stage, namely the protection of public health through the imposition and observance of the measures to curb the spread of the virus. This period lasted two months, from February 26, when the first case was detected in our Greece, until today.

The PM is expected to say that the second phase could last over a two-month period, depending on the course of the virus spread. Mr. Mitsotakis will express his gratitude to the citizens of the country and the medical staff for their discipline and focus.

The beginning of the gradual relaxation of the measures is set to take place tomorrow, Monday, with the opening of Mortgage Offices, the Magistrates’ Courts and the Court of First Instance, for specific cases, such as those of the consensual pre-notices. This is likely to be followed next Monday, May 4, by the opening of small shops and hairdressers, with a limit of two customers within the space.