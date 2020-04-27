LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

German Ministry of Health blunder: Illustration presents Greece as…Turkey’s “child”! (photo)

27 April 2020
1 Views

An at least unfortunate illustration is included in an information material regarding the Covid-19 of the German Ministry of Health translated in 16 different languages, in which the drawing of a mother representing Turkey appears to be holding by the hand a small child representing Greece!

The image has sparked outrage among Twitter users, who have made harsh comments such as “so much lack of sensitivity can only be found in Germany”.

Even Turks laugh ironically in their social media accounts at Greece being portrayed as Turkey’s child.

And all that, in fact, at a time when Turkey’s performance in dealing with the pandemic is far behind that of Greece…

The .pdf file in question, an initiative of the German Ministry of Health and the National Medical Center, provides information to citizens in Arabic, Bosnian-Croatian-Serbian, Chinese, English, French, German, Greek, Italian, Kurdish, Pashtun, Persian, Polish, Romanian, Russian, Spanish and Turkish.

