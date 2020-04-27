Coronavirus death toll reaches 136 in Greece
1 Views
Two more fatalities were added to the coronavirus death toll in Greece, bringing the total number to 136.
They are a 59-year-old woman who was being treated at the ICU of Alexandroupolis Hospital and an 80-year-old man who was being treated at the ICU of Papanikolaou Hospital in Thessaloniki.
Both suffered from underlying diseases.
