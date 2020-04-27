LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus death toll reaches 136 in Greece

27 April 2020
Two more fatalities were added to the coronavirus death toll in Greece, bringing the total number to 136.

They are a 59-year-old woman who was being treated at the ICU of Alexandroupolis Hospital and an 80-year-old man who was being treated at the ICU of Papanikolaou Hospital in Thessaloniki.

Both suffered from underlying diseases.

