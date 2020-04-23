Weather forecast: Cloudy
Clouds and scattered showers are forecast for Thursday.
Winds from variable directions will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds that will gradually get thicker and will start to rain in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 07C to 24C. Partly cloudy in the eastern parts with temperatures between 07C and 25C. Scattered clouds over the Aegean islands and Crete, 11C-22C. Partly cloudy in Athens, 08C-24C. Clouds with a chance of rain in the afternoon in Thessaloniki, 08C-21C.
You may be interested
Albania plans to replace Greeks in Northern Epirus with jihadists & Turkish intelligence officersmakis - Apr 22, 2020
Albanian media has exposed Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama’s deal with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to relocate illegal immigrants…
Greek current account deficit widened in January-Februarymakis - Apr 21, 2020
The Greek current account deficit widened to 2.4 billion euros in the January-February period, up 231 million compared with the…
No fewer than 1.500 asylum seekers to leave Moria for mainland Greece on SaturdayPanos - Apr 21, 2020
Roughly 1.500 refugees and asylum seekers are due to leave the Moria hotspot on Lesvos for the Greek mainland next…
Leave a Comment