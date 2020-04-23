LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus Greece briefing – No deaths recorded

23 April 2020
Health Ministry spokesperson on Covid-19, Sotiris Tsiodras announced 7 new confirmed cases, while no new fatality was recorded meaning the deaths remained at 121, during his daily briefing of the press on the spread of the disease on Wednesday.

As he said, 55 patients were being treated in ICUs, while there were a total of 2,408 confirmed cases.

