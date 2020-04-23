Coronavirus Greece briefing – No deaths recorded
Health Ministry spokesperson on Covid-19, Sotiris Tsiodras announced 7 new confirmed cases, while no new fatality was recorded meaning the deaths remained at 121, during his daily briefing of the press on the spread of the disease on Wednesday.
As he said, 55 patients were being treated in ICUs, while there were a total of 2,408 confirmed cases.
You may be interested
Weather forecast: CloudyPanos - Apr 23, 2020
Clouds and scattered showers are forecast for Thursday. Winds from variable directions will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered…
Albania plans to replace Greeks in Northern Epirus with jihadists & Turkish intelligence officersmakis - Apr 22, 2020
Albanian media has exposed Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama’s deal with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to relocate illegal immigrants…
Greek current account deficit widened in January-Februarymakis - Apr 21, 2020
The Greek current account deficit widened to 2.4 billion euros in the January-February period, up 231 million compared with the…
Leave a Comment