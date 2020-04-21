LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain

21 April 2020
1 Views

Clouds and scattered showers are forecast for Tuesday.

Winds from variable directions will reach up to 7 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds, rain and light snowfall in the mountainous areas of northern Greece with temperatures ranging from 06C to 15C. Rain in western parts of the country with temperatures between 08C and 24C. Clouds and rain in the eastern parts, 07C-23C. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain over the Aegean islands and Crete, 11C-22C. Clouds and scattered showers in Athens, 10C-20C. Clouds and rain mostly in the morning in Thessaloniki, 10C-15C.

You may be interested

Coronavirus Greece – 117 deaths
GREECE
shares44 views
GREECE
shares44 views

Coronavirus Greece – 117 deaths

makis - Apr 20, 2020

The death of an 86-year-old man, who was hospitalised in the ICU of the AHEPA hospital in Thessaloniki, which became…

Strong interest in Google’s seminars under the auspices of Greek Tourism Ministry
GREECE
shares33 views
GREECE
shares33 views

Strong interest in Google’s seminars under the auspices of Greek Tourism Ministry

Panos - Apr 20, 2020

A star orbiting a supermassive black hole at the heart of the Milky Way moves in a way that was…

Germany to order 45 fighter jets from Boeing
SLIDE
shares56 views
SLIDE
shares56 views

Germany to order 45 fighter jets from Boeing

Panos - Apr 20, 2020

Germany will order 45 fighter aircraft from Boeing Co. to replace the Luftwaffe’s aging Tornado jets, Der Spiegel magazine reported…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Coronavirus Greece – 117 deaths
GREECE
shares44 views
GREECE
shares44 views

Coronavirus Greece – 117 deaths

makis - Apr 20, 2020

The death of an 86-year-old man, who was hospitalised in the ICU of the AHEPA hospital in Thessaloniki, which became known after the daily briefing of the…

Strong interest in Google’s seminars under the auspices of Greek Tourism Ministry
GREECE
shares33 views
GREECE
shares33 views

Strong interest in Google’s seminars under the auspices of Greek Tourism Ministry

Panos - Apr 20, 2020

A star orbiting a supermassive black hole at the heart of the Milky Way moves in a way that was predicted by physicist Albert Einstein more than…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Coronavirus Greece – 117 deaths
GREECE
shares44 views
GREECE
shares44 views

Coronavirus Greece – 117 deaths

makis - Apr 20, 2020

The death of an 86-year-old man, who was hospitalised in the ICU of the AHEPA hospital in Thessaloniki, which became known after the daily briefing of the…

Strong interest in Google’s seminars under the auspices of Greek Tourism Ministry
GREECE
shares33 views
GREECE
shares33 views

Strong interest in Google’s seminars under the auspices of Greek Tourism Ministry

Panos - Apr 20, 2020

A star orbiting a supermassive black hole at the heart of the Milky Way moves in a way that was predicted by physicist Albert Einstein more than…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments