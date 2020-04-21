Weather forecast: Clouds, rain
Clouds and scattered showers are forecast for Tuesday.
Winds from variable directions will reach up to 7 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds, rain and light snowfall in the mountainous areas of northern Greece with temperatures ranging from 06C to 15C. Rain in western parts of the country with temperatures between 08C and 24C. Clouds and rain in the eastern parts, 07C-23C. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain over the Aegean islands and Crete, 11C-22C. Clouds and scattered showers in Athens, 10C-20C. Clouds and rain mostly in the morning in Thessaloniki, 10C-15C.
