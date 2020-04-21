LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Covid-19 Greece: A 35-year-old man without an underlying condition died

21 April 2020
1 Views

The death toll from the coronavirus in Greece has risen to 119 as two patients died on Tuesday morning.

One patient, in fact, was 35-years-old man and did not have underlying conditions and he was hospitalized at “Agios Dimitrios” hospital in Thessaloniki.

According to voria.gr, the 35-year-old went to the hospital ten days ago with a persisting mild fever. However, his health condition deteriorated on Holy Saturday, when it was deemed necessary to admit him to the hospital’s ICU.

According to the same information, he was married and had one child.

The second dead is a 75-year-old man who had been hospitalized since March 27th at the ICU of “Evangelismos” Hospital.

You may be interested

Recovery will be difficult but staying positive will allow success, Greek Interior Minister Theodorikakos says
GREECE
shares3 views
GREECE
shares3 views

Recovery will be difficult but staying positive will allow success, Greek Interior Minister Theodorikakos says

Panos - Apr 21, 2020

Hard work will be needed after the end of the quarantine to restructure the economy but preserving the positive attitude,…

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain
GREECE
shares5 views
GREECE
shares5 views

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain

Panos - Apr 21, 2020

Clouds and scattered showers are forecast for Tuesday. Winds from variable directions will reach up to 7 on the Beaufort…

Coronavirus Greece – 117 deaths
GREECE
shares44 views
GREECE
shares44 views

Coronavirus Greece – 117 deaths

makis - Apr 20, 2020

The death of an 86-year-old man, who was hospitalised in the ICU of the AHEPA hospital in Thessaloniki, which became…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Recovery will be difficult but staying positive will allow success, Greek Interior Minister Theodorikakos says
GREECE
shares3 views
GREECE
shares3 views

Recovery will be difficult but staying positive will allow success, Greek Interior Minister Theodorikakos says

Panos - Apr 21, 2020

Hard work will be needed after the end of the quarantine to restructure the economy but preserving the positive attitude, unity, creativity and discipline that Greece has…

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain
GREECE
shares5 views
GREECE
shares5 views

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain

Panos - Apr 21, 2020

Clouds and scattered showers are forecast for Tuesday. Winds from variable directions will reach up to 7 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds, rain and light snowfall in…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Recovery will be difficult but staying positive will allow success, Greek Interior Minister Theodorikakos says
GREECE
shares3 views
GREECE
shares3 views

Recovery will be difficult but staying positive will allow success, Greek Interior Minister Theodorikakos says

Panos - Apr 21, 2020

Hard work will be needed after the end of the quarantine to restructure the economy but preserving the positive attitude, unity, creativity and discipline that Greece has…

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain
GREECE
shares5 views
GREECE
shares5 views

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain

Panos - Apr 21, 2020

Clouds and scattered showers are forecast for Tuesday. Winds from variable directions will reach up to 7 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds, rain and light snowfall in…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments