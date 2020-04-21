Covid-19 Greece: A 35-year-old man without an underlying condition died
The death toll from the coronavirus in Greece has risen to 119 as two patients died on Tuesday morning.
One patient, in fact, was 35-years-old man and did not have underlying conditions and he was hospitalized at “Agios Dimitrios” hospital in Thessaloniki.
According to voria.gr, the 35-year-old went to the hospital ten days ago with a persisting mild fever. However, his health condition deteriorated on Holy Saturday, when it was deemed necessary to admit him to the hospital’s ICU.
According to the same information, he was married and had one child.
The second dead is a 75-year-old man who had been hospitalized since March 27th at the ICU of “Evangelismos” Hospital.
