Weather forecast: Cloudy

20 April 2020
Clouds and scattered showers are forecast for Monday.

Winds from variable directions will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds that will gradually get thicker and will start to rain in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 07C to 24C. Partly cloudy in the eastern parts with temperatures between 07C and 25C. Scattered clouds over the Aegean islands and Crete, 11C-22C. Partly cloudy in Athens, 08C-24C. Clouds with a chance of rain in the afternoon in Thessaloniki, 08C-21C.

