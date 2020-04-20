Turkish CG pushing boat with illegal immigrants in Greek territorial waters get due answer
A boat with illegal immigrants tried on Saturday morning to enter Greek territorial waters, northeast of Lesvos, accompanied by Turkish Coast Guard vessels.
The boat was spotted by vessels of the Hellenic Coast Guard.
The Joint Search and Rescue Coordination Center of the Hellenic Coast Guard Headquarters made repeated attempts to contact the Turkish authorities and the Turkish Coast Guard, with no result.
In the area, in the borderline of the Greek territorial waters, a sufficient number of patrol vessels of the Hellenic Coast Guard gradually made their appearance.
In the video one can see the actions of the Greek OPV operating in the area and determination in the maneuvers they made against the Turkish vessels.
The boat with the illegal immigrants, which did not enter the Greek territorial waters at all despite the efforts of the Turkish Coast Guard to push it towards Greece, was finally collected by the Turks.
You may be interested
Germany to order 45 fighter jets from BoeingPanos - Apr 20, 2020
Germany will order 45 fighter aircraft from Boeing Co. to replace the Luftwaffe’s aging Tornado jets, Der Spiegel magazine reported…
Weather forecast: CloudyPanos - Apr 20, 2020
Clouds and scattered showers are forecast for Monday. Winds from variable directions will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered…
Greek state budget showed primary surplus of 595 million Euros in January-Marchmakis - Apr 15, 2020
The Greek state budget recorded a primary surplus of 595 million euros in the January-March period, up from a budget…
Leave a Comment