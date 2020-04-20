Germany to order 45 fighter jets from Boeing
Germany will order 45 fighter aircraft from Boeing Co. to replace the Luftwaffe’s aging Tornado jets, Der Spiegel magazine reported Sunday.
Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer emailed her U.S. counterpart Mark Esper on Thursday to inform him of the decision, the magazine said, without identifying the source of its information. Germany will order 30 F/A-18 Super Hornets and 15 EA-18G Growlers, the report added.
The German ministry couldn’t immediately be reached outside regular business hours. The Pentagon in Washington declined to comment.
