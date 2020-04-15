LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Seven-year bond to be issued within the next few hours, Staikouras says

15 April 2020
A seven-year bond is due to be issued within the next few hours, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said late on Tuesday in an interview with Action24 TV.

“We will try to raise additional funds from the markets on satisfactory terms,” he underlined. He also referred to the amount of the issue, stating that it is not expected to be high. According to the minister, “the aim is to leave the ‘buffer’ untouched in June as well,” while the cash available, amounting to about 20 billion euros at present, can be used in the next period for the benefit of society.

Regarding the International Monetary Fund’s forecasts for a 10 pct recession and 22.3 pct unemployment in Greece this year, the finance minister said that he agrees more with the Commission’s estimates for a 5 pct to 10 pct European recession, adding that “the IMF has been wide of the mark many times in the past, in its estimates for both unemployment and growth and for primary surpluses”.

