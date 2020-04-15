LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

EU Commission to present roadmap for lifting Covid-19 containment measures

15 April 2020
The European Commission is on Wednesday expected to present its roadmap for a coordinated exit strategy from Covid-19 containment measures.

According to a document seen by AFP news agency, the European Commission will provide recommendations to member states, but without a specific timetable.

“A lack of coordination in lifting restrictive measures risks having negative effects for all member states and is likely to give rise to political friction,” the Commission will warn.

This roadmap sets out three exit criteria: a prolonged reduction in the spread of the virus, a well-equipped health system to deal with an increase in infections after removal of measures, and adequate testing ability.

