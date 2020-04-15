LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Cold front to affect Greece

15 April 2020
Temperatures will drop on Wednesday and the winds will get stronger, the Athens National Observatory’s meteo service said on Wendesday.

The cold front will bring showers and possibly rainstorms on Tuesday afternoon in the northern parts of the country, while on Wednesday the same weather will prevail in northern and eastern areas of the mainland and the Aegean.

Temperatures will drop significantly in the mainland areas affected, by as much as 8 C in some areas, but only on Wednesday as a new hike in temperatures is forecast for Thursday.

Northerly winds of up to 9 on the Beaufort scale will blow in the Aegean on Wednesday, lasting until Thursday night, while northwesterly winds of up to 8 Beaufort in the Ionian Sea throughout Wednesday.

Finally, atmospheric conditions may favour the transfer of dust from Africa, mostly in western and southern parts of the country.

