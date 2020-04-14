Generally fair weather on Tuesday

Variable winds registering 3 to 4 on the Beaufort scale, reaching 5 and 6 at sea but subsiding later. Temperatures from 07C to 23C, starting at 13C on the islands. In Athens, generall fair with some clouding midday on. Variable winds 3-5 on the Beaufort scale, dropping later in the day. Temperatures form 10C to 22C. In Thessaloniki, the same, including winds, and temperatures from 10C to 20C.