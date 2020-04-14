Coronavirus deaths in Greece reach 100
3 Views
An 84-year-old man died at Attikon hospital late Monday, brining the total deaths from coronavirus in Greece to 100.
Earlier, the Health Ministry spokesperson on Covid-19, Sotiris Tsiodras had announced 31 new cases and a total of 2,145.
You may be interested
GREECE
shares8 views
GREECE
shares8 views
There can be no complacency, no relaxation of effort, Petsas saysPanos - Apr 14, 2020
This Easter will be different, without any travelling, gatherings or attendance of churches, government spokesperson Stelios Petsas reiterated during Monday's…
GREECE
shares13 views
GREECE
shares13 views
Generally fair weather on TuesdayPanos - Apr 14, 2020
Generally fair weather is forecast for Tuesday, beginning of the Holy Week, with some cloud cover from midday on. Variable…
GREECE
shares24 views
GREECE
shares24 views
PM Mitsotakis announces 400-euro-emergency allowance for the 155,000 long term unemployedmakis - Apr 13, 2020
Greek pM Kyriakos Mitsotakis is addressing the Greek people in his Easter message. “You made sacrifices, you deserve a big…
Leave a Comment