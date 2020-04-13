Turkey’s Erdogan rejects interior minister’s resignation over short-notice curfew
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday rejected Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu’s resignation over a weekend lockdown implemented on short notice.
“The resignation of our interior minister has not been accepted by the president, he will continue his duty,” the presidency’s communications directorate said.
Erdoğan praised Soylu for his significant role in the government while dealing with issues facing the country since the July, 2016 coup attempt.
Soylu had resigned earlier on Sunday, citing his failure in successfully steering the country’s 31-province wide weekend curfew, announced a mere two hours before being implemented.
“I am resigning from my duty, which I have led with honour, as the interior minister,’’ Soylu said on Twitter. “May God protect our nation.’’
Source: ahval
